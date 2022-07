Having been one of the most promising powerlifters in the past decade, Chris Bridgeford has only competed three times since 2019. However, Chris is now brewing up a sensational comeback, which obviously excites many powerlifting fans. He will compete at the 2022 WRPF American Pro, which will take place on July 29-30, in Manassas, VA. Having lifted significantly heavier in training, Chris aims to improve on his competition PRs.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO