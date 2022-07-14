Capitals' Matt Irwin: Sticks with DC

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
The Drew League has often served as a venue for NBA players to hone their skills against strong competition in the offseason, but for the past decade, the game's biggest star has avoided it. LeBron James last played in the Drew League during the 2011 NBA lockout, but on Saturday, 11 years later, he made his grand return to the stage. And boy, was it worth the wait.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Petry, 34, is signed through the end of the 2024-25 season and...
Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
Deandre Ayton, a restricted free agent, agreed to a $133 million max offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The Suns had 48 hours to match, and have reportedly done so, per Adrian Wojnarowski. It's the last big free-agent domino to fall. Trade talks now dominate the waves. Where...
Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
The Montreal Canadiens have made some serious changes to the roster this summer, but some of the high-priced talent is still in town. Jeff Petry in particular is an odd fit for the rebuilding club given his age (34) and struggles last season. With his public desire for a different fit closer to home, pressure has continued to build in Montreal for general manager Kent Hughes to find a trade.
Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
Former Blackhawks center Dylan Sikura is returning to the ice in Chicago for his second stint with the team, according to the organization. The team and Sikura agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000. Sikura was selected in the sixth-round of the 2014 NHL draft by the...
Ivey (ankle) didn't play in Thursday's Summer League game against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. The Pistons once again chose to be cautious with their fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Ivey sat out in his second consecutive Summer League game Thursday allowing Charlie Moore and Braxton Key to see a larger workload.
Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
Leivo signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.
McMahon isn't starting Thursday's game against San Diego. McMahon is getting a day off after he went 4-for-14 with a triple, two runs, a stolen base, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Garrett Hampson will take over at third base and bat ninth.
Mayhew (undisclosed) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday. Mayhew drew into 40 games split between the Flyers and the Ducks in 2021-22, collecting 11 goals and 12 points over that span. The 29-year-old will likely bounce between levels in 2022-23. Mayhew missed the last two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be an option for Opening Night.
Comments / 0