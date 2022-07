SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In the fourth inning, Jonathan Davis helped wear out San Francisco starter Carlos Rodón with an impressive 13-pitch at-bat that ended with a walk. Davis delivered again on a game-winning single six innings later. Pinch-runner Christian Yelich scurried home for the winning run in the 10th inning on an infield single by Davis that pitcher Camilo Doval couldn’t secure on the grass in front of third, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Giants 3-2 on Thursday night. “That drains you. His pitch count was kind of already climbing and for him to have that AB...

