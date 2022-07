A surplus of affordable housing stock in the 1990s made St. Louis a good destination for Bosnians fleeing an ethnic civil war in the former Yugoslavia. The first refugees were joined later by Bosnians who initially relocated elsewhere in the U.S. but made their way to friends and family in St. Louis, forming the largest community of Bosnians outside of Europe.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO