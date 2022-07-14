Court records: Suspect faces charges of criminal sexual abuse with teen victim

A Missouri man who faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse after an incident in Bettendorf has been released on bond. Enrique Acosta, 26, of Milan, Missouri, faces a felony charge after an incident that happened between the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and the morning of Oct. 4, 2020, an arrest affidavit says.
Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting Friday night in Rock Island, according to a news release. Shortly after 9:45 p.m., police received a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of 4½ Street, the release says. Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. The...
A 20-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she hit a man in the face with a gun and also fired it at him. Ariana Sird faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic assault display or use of weapon – first offense, court records say.
Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
39-year-old Amani Kamata was identified by Rock Island police Monday morning, after being found with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect. Shortly after, his wife Kayobe Likezo received a call saying that something had happened to her husband. “Somebody called me and...
The Camanche Police Department is searching the area of Indian Village, 1215 7th Ave., Camanche, on Friday night for a missing woman, according to a news release. Sharon Martensen, 82, was last seen Wednesday, July 13, the release says. It is unknown when she actually left her residence. No clothing...
The driver of a pickup truck drove into or close to a decorative boulder in a crash about 4:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gaines Street and 2nd Street, Davenport. Police at the scene talked to a man who stood by the vehicle, which had a damaged front end. We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. There were no apparent injuries.
The Eldridge Police Department will host its first-annual National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sheridan Meadows Park, 851 N. 1st Street. The free National Night Out event will include entertainment, live radio DJ, Police K9 demonstrations, Emergency Vehicle tours, many special guests and close out the event with a firework show, according to a Friday release from Eldridge Police.
The Bettendorf Board of Education declined to move forward Thursday night with a parent petition seeking removal of Superintendent Michelle Morse. The online petition at Change.org had 1,198 signatures, asking for a “vote of no confidence” in the schools chief, following a flurry of resignations and student behavior issues in the district.
The Rock Island Viaduct is scheduled for cleaning and will be closed temporarily, according to a news release. From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, the Rock Island Viaduct will have single-lane closures to clean the underside of the viaduct. From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 22, the Moline Viaduct...
The Rock Island County Fair will kick off on Tuesday, July 19th at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. But Saturday, July 16 will have all the Rock Island County 4-H showing general projects from 9 a.m. to noon in the Copeland Building on the fairgrounds. Plus, the new Miss Rock Island County Fair Queen will be crowned at the pageant taking place on Sunday, July 17 beginning at 4 p.m. at the United Township High School Auditorium, East Moline.
Bluff Road (F33) in Scott County will be closed at the bridge about 1 mile east of 240th Ave (Z30) on Monday, according to a news release. Bluff Road (F33) will be closed to through traffic for a bridge approach replacement. The road may be closed for up to 15 working days, depending on the weather.
Thousands of families, friends, coworkers, neighbors and communities will walk together to improve the lives of those affected by Huntington’s disease. Get your teams together and register to participate in the Central Illinois Team Hope Walk. Each year, the Illinois Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) sponsors the walk to be able to provide community services, education, advocacy and research for people with Huntington’s disease and their families. Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, deteriorating a person’s physical and mental abilities. There is no cure.
The CUSD #205 Board of Education has hired Dr. Tiffany Springer to be the new principal at Silas Willard elementary school for the 2022-2023 school year at the July meeting. Springer fills the role after Jon Bradburn left the position to fill the role of director of instructional technology and operations. Springer returns to Silas Willard, where she was the principal prior to becoming the director of curriculum and instruction.
Before late last month, the last time Mark Swessinger of Rock Island saw Allison Evans in person was New Year’s Eve 1981, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Now, Swessinger is music director of the new QC Music Guild production of “Cinderella,” and Evans (who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio) is playing oboe and English horn in the pit orchestra at Prospect Park, Moline.
Road work begins Monday, July 18 on River Drive from 34th Street to 41st Street in Moline. River Drive will be closed to through traffic during construction. All businesses will be open and remain accessible at all times. The city encourages traffic to use the alley south of River Drive...
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced that the filing period for candidates for non-party political organizations (NPPOs) and candidates nominated by petition for the upcoming General Election, on Nov. 8, 2022, has been modified, a news release says. The filing period will run from 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8-Wednesday,...
The title of the classic play “A Raisin in the Sun,” comes from the Langston Hughes poem, “Harlem” — Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline, is reviving the renowned 1959 Lorraine Hansberry story, opening Friday, and its dreams remain out of reach for many Black Americans today. Set on Chicago’s South Side, the play revolves around divergent goals and conflicts in the African-American Younger family.
The Bettendorf Public Library has a new partnership with Iowa’s Bridges eLibrary. Serving as an addition to the already held RiverShare Library System and RiverShare Academic Libraries collections, Bridges’ digital offerings add almost 100,000 new ebooks, 40,000 audiobooks, and thousands of new magazine titles to Bettendorf’s cardholders, a news release says.
Journey on an adventure with Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman to Madagascar with the Davenport Public Library!. Bring your blanket and join the fun on big screen for Summer Movies on the Lawn. This event is free, and snacks and beverages are included! Summer Movies on the Lawn featuring Madagascar is Friday, July 15, 8:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport.
