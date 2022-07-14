About Otterbein University

July 14, 2022 (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Today Otterbein University and Antioch University announced their intention to affiliate with each other to create a unique, national, non-profit, university system focused on educating students both for careers and to prepare students to advance social justice, democracy, and the common good. These two venerable universities have strong reputations for advancing social, racial and environmental justice and it’s intended that the system would grow to include other colleges and universities with similar histories and missions.

