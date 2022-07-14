ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Public Health launches community survey

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBzlT_0gg5zzN700

A survey focused on the needs of Santa Barbara County residents is launching, and health officials are urging community members to participate.

The survey is a collaboration of Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Cottage health, along with several community foundations.

Organizers say they are seeking to understand the needs, strengths and diverse groups within the county.

Participating households will be invited after being randomly selected from across the county.

The first part of the survey is a Community Health Needs Assessment that will gather answers from 2,000 households. The survey can be completed online or by phone.

The second part of the survey is the Westside Needs Assessment, and will focus on households on the Westside of Santa Barbara. Volunteers will knock on doors of households and ask residents to participate in the survey in-person.

Survey participants will get a $5 gift card, participants say.

All survey responses are confidential and won't be connected to names, addresses or phone numbers.

Results will be available by the end of the year at Cottage Health's website.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health Interim Director begins his role, nationwide search for full-time director

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced a new interim public health director to fill the position left vacant by former director Van Do-Reynoso. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health Interim Director begins his role, nationwide search for full-time director appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

Relay for Life of Santa Maria hosts 24th annual event

Saturday was the 24th annual Relay for Life of Santa Maria. The community rallied together in Nipomo at the American Cancer Society event. Relay for Life of Santa Maria is a community of survivors, caregivers, and volunteers who believe the future can be free from cancer. "There's a lot of...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
californiaglobe.com

CSU Channel Islands Authority Act

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 7.75 provides the California State University, Channel Islands Site Authority Act, which is contained in Sections 67470 to 67480. Title 7.75 was added in 1998 by Chapter 861. Section 67470 names the Act. Section 67471 provides four legislative...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Reverses Stance on VBACs

This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Read our last collaborative story here. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the South Coast’s only full-service maternal care facility, announced it is...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Volunteers#Community Foundations#Health Department#Cottage Health
Santa Barbara Independent

A Home for a Historian

In 1915, women in California could vote in local elections, but they would not be able to vote in national elections until 1920. Nothing stopped women from buying property and having a house built. However, single women doing this were certainly in the minority. The first owner of the home...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

New interim chief named for Santa Barbara Police Department

A new, interim police chief has been selected for the Santa Barbara Police Department as the search for a permanent chief nears completion. Barney Melekian has been helping guide the department since March of 2021 but is stepping down effective Friday. The City says Commander Marylinda Arroyo, who started working...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

Local 4-H students return to competition at Santa Barbara County Fair

This week, the Santa Barbara County Fair returns to Santa Maria with local 4-H students in high anticipation of this week's competitions. "It has been a little chaotic and stressful," laughed 4-H student Priscilla Smith, 15, who is entering an animal for competition for the first time this year. "It teaches you a lot; how to manage your money, how to take care of animals. It is a good learning experience."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Santa Barbara Independent

U.S. 101 Reduced to One Southbound Lane Overnight in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that U.S. Highway 101 will be reduced to one southbound bypass lane from. Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday to Friday, July 20- 22, Monday to Wednesday, July 25-27, and Friday, July 29....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

80K pounds of food distributed to Santa Maria non-profits

Two semi-trucks filled with non-perishable food items made drop-offs at several Santa Maria non-profits on Tuesday. The distribution was donated and coordinated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Organizers with the church say approximately 80,000 pounds of food was donated. There was a total of 48 pallets...
SANTA MARIA, CA
santamariavalley.com

Santa Maria Wine Trolley

Hit the road and explore all you can do in and around Santa Maria Valley. You’ll find it’s the perfect home base, where you can eat, drink and do more for less. Explore Santa Maria’s local wineries and tasting rooms on the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy