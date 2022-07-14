Santa Barbara County Public Health launches community survey

A survey focused on the needs of Santa Barbara County residents is launching, and health officials are urging community members to participate.

The survey is a collaboration of Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Cottage health, along with several community foundations.

Organizers say they are seeking to understand the needs, strengths and diverse groups within the county.

Participating households will be invited after being randomly selected from across the county.

The first part of the survey is a Community Health Needs Assessment that will gather answers from 2,000 households. The survey can be completed online or by phone.

The second part of the survey is the Westside Needs Assessment, and will focus on households on the Westside of Santa Barbara. Volunteers will knock on doors of households and ask residents to participate in the survey in-person.

Survey participants will get a $5 gift card, participants say.

All survey responses are confidential and won't be connected to names, addresses or phone numbers.

Results will be available by the end of the year at Cottage Health's website.