Teen arrested in Santa Barbara shooting investigation

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
Santa Barbara Police made an arrest in a shooting investigation that began Wednesday.

Police say they responded to possible "shots heard" in the area of 1200 San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park at 2:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they determined a handgun was fired in the area.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the identity of one of the suspects who was a 16-year-old male. Police believe he fired the weapon at a vehicle and then fled through Bohnett Park.

Law enforcement responded to his home in Santa Barbara County where they saw him leaving in a vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted. Police removed the teen from the vehicle and took him into custody without incident on the 3800 block of State Street at around 7:45 p.m.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, the name is being withheld.

With a search warrant, detectives collected a handgun and ammunition at the teen's home. The handgun was a polymer non-serialized "ghost gun".

The teen was transported to the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and booked for attempt murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a firearm.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Detectives say this is still an active investigation and ask anyone that may have information about the shooting to contact Detective Mik – 805-897-2345 or amik@sbpd.com.

