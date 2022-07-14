ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

A ‘Husky Emergency’: Norfolk SPCA raising funds after sick rescue dogs were dropped off without notice

By Lauren Girgis The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjRPm_0gg5zWyA00
Several huskies in need of medical care were dropped off suddenly at the Norfolk SPCA this weekend.

The Norfolk SPCA has opened an emergency fund for multiple neglected huskies’ medical care after the dogs were abruptly dropped off Saturday night.

Even though the shelter was over capacity, a home-based rescue in North Carolina that rescued a group of huskies from a backyard breeder in the state transferred the dogs to the SPCA without notice late at night.

“We were not in a position to take the dogs, but they were here,” SPCA executive director Kimberly Sherlaw said. “So we rallied our management team and said, ‘Okay, we’ll have to make this work.’”

Three adult dogs and one puppy arrived, severely neglected. The puppy, six or seven weeks old, was emaciated, dehydrated and has an eye injury, Sherlaw said. All of the adult huskies have parasites, including heartworm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOJkr_0gg5zWyA00
Several huskies in need of medical care were dropped off suddenly at the Norfolk SPCA this weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, the SPCA had surpassed their goal, raising $27,000.

Sherlaw said the team needs the funds to have the puppy see an eye specialist and rid the adult huskies of parasites.

“They don’t wanna eat, they’re underweight, they’re dehydrated, so they’re in pretty rough condition from a physical standpoint” Sherlaw said. “From a mental standpoint, also, they were pretty shot down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEu2u_0gg5zWyA00
Several huskies in need of medical care were dropped off suddenly at the Norfolk SPCA this weekend.

On Tuesday, a good Samaritan in Virginia Beach contacted the SPCA to let them know she had fostered a bonded pair of huskies from the home-based rescue, picking them up at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Norfolk. She was concerned about the male husky’s lethargy and lack of appetite.

After examining the husky, who they named Viking, the SPCA team determined they would not be able to improve his condition and euthanized him.

Sherlaw said her team is concerned there may be one or two other huskies who were transported with them and were also fostered to a good Samaritan.

“We’re very concerned if there are one or two that are out there are not being treated based on the fact that the male that we ended up euthanizing was such in such poor condition,” Sherlaw said. “It was heartbreaking.”

On Thursday, Sherlaw said all the huskies are stable.

“We’ll know more, which is a great thing, after today about their health conditions and then we’ll know the next steps that we could take to go forward,” Sherlaw said. “So we feel really positive, we just know that it’s a journey and it was a little overwhelming for our team at first.”

To donate, people can go to the Norfolk SPCA Hope Fund and designate a donation as “Husky Emergency.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Pets & Animals
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
City
Rescue, VA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
City
Norfolk, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Fund#Dog#Spca#Huskies
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy