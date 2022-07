From Decatur Utilities: Power has been restored to all customers. No definite cause was found. However, there were reports of Mylar balloons in the power lines earlier today near Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. These may have triggered the breaker operation that knocked out power. DU reminds its customers to never fly balloons, kites or anything else near power lines. They can cause power outages.

DECATUR, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO