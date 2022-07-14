ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gen Z is Turning to TikTok as Go-To Search Engine, Claims Google

By Kristin Snyder
dot.LA
dot.LA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5tma_0gg5xEOk00

TikTok has already dominated the social media landscape. Now, its users are helping it become a search engine.

While at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference, Google Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan said internal research indicates that users aged 18 to 24 are forgoing Google Search or Maps and instead sending their inquiries to social media sites. Despite growing concern about misinformation on such platforms, TechCrunch reported that TikTok and Instagram are now steering attention away from the core feature that launched the company into notoriety.

“We keep learning, over and over again, that new internet users don’t have the expectations and the mindset that we have become accustomed to,” Raghavan said at the conference.

Google, for its part, wants to highlight TikTok and Instagram videos in its search engine. Additionally, Raghavan said the search engine is incorporating more visuals while also leaning into voice searches.

As TikTok users film their meals and often add short, quippy reviews, Raghavan said Gen Z is turning to social media apps for their next lunch spot. Many TikTok users turn to influencers for food suggestions, with Los Angeles restaurants like The Red Chickz and Paris Tokyo gaining notoriety on the app.

Users often check the app for a widerange of recommendations. Raghavan’s statements confirm that TikTok users are turning to the video-sharing app for information. Videos under the hashtag for facts, hacks and recommendations, #tiktoktaughtme, have gained a cumulative 8 billion views.

Influencers on TikTok, however, often do not accurately disclose when a video includes sponsored content, as required by the Federal Trade Commission. And marketing companies have shifted to incorporate ideologies, like Urban Legend, an ad-tech startup that recruits social media celebrities from macro to nano to create content around everything from climate change to discouraging mask mandates. Urban Legend’s strategy draws on the idea that users who turn to influencers for recipe recommendations or fashion trends may also trust their opinion on political issues—even if many of the posts were not flagged as sponsored.

TikTok has also come under fire for misinformation—from the potentially harmful abortion tips to internationalelections to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the app has been criticized for not doing enough to combat it. Google has also been criticized for how its algorithm can highlight misinformation, such as suggesting “fake” abortion clinics.

With TikTok’s growing popularity, Google must contend with how to capture Gen Z’s attention as they try to retain that audience. And TikTok, for all its problems, has helped communities come together to inform people about topics ranging from autism diagnoses for women to astrological terms to LGBTQ+ information. Suggestions get local, too, with Los Angeles residents sharing free things to do downtown, vintage stores to shop at and museums to visit—succinctly providing recommendations with flashy videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Has an Original Idea to Get Rid of Employees

Times are tough even for the giants of Silicon Valley that are accustomed to big profits. In recent months, the storm on the financial markets has particularly shaken the Nasdaq index, which is dominated by technology groups. Investors fearing a recession are liquidating their positions in risky assets. This particularly affects tech, which lives mainly on promises of future products and services.
BUSINESS
komando.com

3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you

You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prabhakar Raghavan
Phone Arena

Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform

Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
Engadget

Facebook test lets users have up to five profiles for the same account

Facebook is testing giving users the ability to create up to five profiles on the platform, a major change to its longstanding policy that only allows people to have a single account and identity on the service. The upcoming test was reported by Bloomberg, which notes that it’s Facebook’s latest ploy to stave off declining engagement, particularly among younger users.
INTERNET
Android Police

Celebrity search results on Google may soon look very different

As ever, Google Search is experimenting with various changes, and one is a new series of rich cards that could appear at the top of your results when you search for a celebrity’s name. These rich cards would give you more key information around your search quicker than the current design sitting above the news box, further SERP results, and even before the About box that appears on the right-hand side to give you key information.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Smart Phone#Techcrunch#The Red Chickz#Paris Tokyo
SlashGear

The Reason Why The Snapchat Logo Is A Ghost

The Snapchat logo is an iconic one, and hasn't changed much since the app's inception. It features the outline of a cartoony bedsheet-style ghost, which also doubles as the Snapchat mascot. In other areas of the app, as well as in earlier versions of the app's icon, you can see the ghost with eyes and a mouth. It is one of the most recognized designs out there thanks to the popularity of Snapchat. And, in fact, the mascot has a name: Ghostface Chillah (via Business Insider)
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

TikTok and Instagram are a real threat to Google Search

The rise in popularity of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram has started to have a major impact on Google’s services. Many young people are now using TikTok or Instagram as their discovery platforms instead of Google Search and Maps. In a recent conversation at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Tech Forum: Snap Exec Talks Making Fashion Augmented Reality Accessible to Brands

Click here to read the full article. The challenges and promises of augmented reality were explored in a conversation between Carolina Arguelles Navas, global AR product strategy and product marketing lead at Snap Inc., and Adriana Lee, WWD’s technology reporter, at the WWD x FN x Beauty Tech Forum. The overriding theme was how Snap is trying to make fashion AR more accessible to brands.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. PremiereThe Trend: Elvis Presley FashionSelf-Portrait RTW Fall 2022 “Now obviously we’ve spent the last 10 years trying to grow that consumer behavior with AR and the camera...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Police

All 10 Ray-Ban Stories owners can now use WhatsApp through voice commands

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is transitioning from a social media giant into a metaverse company. The ambitious endeavor will take years and copious amounts of money, to say nothing of the effort needed to ease Meta’s massive user base (across multiple services) into this new, virtual normal. Part of that shift is going to involve introducing users to new kinds of hardware, and we got to meet one of these early facilitating/transitive devices late last year — the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They already allow you to record short first-person perspective (FPP) video clips to post on Facebook, and now Zuckerberg has announced that these smart glasses are getting some additional WhatsApp integration — but, like most Meta offerings, there are some limitations.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Police

The Play Store is losing the permission overview for apps

Google recently launched the new Data Safety section on the Play Store. In it, app developers are required to explain what personal data and which permissions they use in order to provide their services. It looks like the company deems the Data Safety section a suitable replacement for the permission list of old. Play Store listings now show a shortcut to an app’s Data Safety section rather than the plain list of all permissions it can ask to get access to.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

You raises $25M to fuel its AI-powered search engine

It seems there’s some truth to his words. Socher claims that You has hundreds of thousands of users, with 70% growth in sign-ups last month and 30% growth in unique searches month over month. While that pales in comparison to the world’s most popular search engines (i.e., Google, Bing), which have hundreds of millions of users, Socher draws attention to You’s retention rate. Fifty percent of people who set You as their default search engine continue to use it after the fact.
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses finally become a tiny bit 'smart'

Facebook made its “smart” glasses finally do something a little smart. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the Ray-Ban Stories glasses it debuted last year would get their first substantial software update. Rolling out immediately are the abilities to make phone calls, as well as send and hear messages read out loud via WhatsApp. Zuck promised another update would “soon” bring voice-activated message replies to both Messenger and WhatsApp via Ray-Ban Stories.
TECHNOLOGY
cheddar.com

Long Before Musk, Twitter's Advertising Future Was Already Shaky

The future of Twitter's main revenue driver — advertising — may have been in question long before Elon Musk entered the picture. Even before Musk began his dramatic effort to take over the social media giant, several agencies noted a lack of interest in the platform's advertising products. Twitter is best known for bringing awareness to brands or highlighting big cultural moments, explained Danny Weisman, the group media director at the Noble People media agency. As companies tighten their budgets in advance of a possible recession, they want to make sure their ads lead to direct sales, known as performance marketing.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy