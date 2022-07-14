ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. student population is more diverse, but schools are still highly segregated

The U.S. student body is more diverse than ever before. Nevertheless, public schools remain highly segregated along racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines. That's according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). More than a third of students (about 18.5 million of them) attended a predominantly same-race/ethnicity...

NPR

The pandemic widened the education gap for students of color

Test scores of Latino students fell sharply during the pandemic. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Amalia Chamorro, education policy director for UNIDOS U.S., about the findings. Parents and educators are concerned about the adverse effects the pandemic has had on student achievement. Elementary and middle school students in the U.S. saw sharp declines in math and reading scores compared to 2019, and the pandemic widened the gap for students of color. Amalia Chamorro is the education policy director for UnidosUS. The organization is tracking how Latino students fared during the pandemic. She joins me now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Environmentalists hail latest Pennsylvania budget, even as a key climate program is on hold

Advocacy groups say the new state budget is a huge win for the environment that makes historic investments in Pennsylvania’s waterways and green spaces. But the budget does not specifically fund actions to address climate change or reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And the fate of the Wolf Administration’s main climate program – entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative – is uncertain due to a pending court challenge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Didi Kuo of Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law about how political polarization is threatening democracy. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White House...
U.S. POLITICS
#School Segregation#Magnet Schools#Housing Discrimination#Education#Racism#Gao#Hispanic#Asian
NPR

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

Sarah Cohen, CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the company's sunflower seed oil deficit because of the Russian conflict in Ukraine and how the business is coping. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might...
INDUSTRY
NPR

Here is the CDC director's plan to fight monkeypox

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the monkeypox outbreak in the United States and the steps the federal government is taking to manage it. Public health experts know what it takes to get a disease outbreak under control - widespread testing and treatment, vaccines made available to those most at risk. In the last two months of the monkeypox outbreak, the response in the U.S. has not met the need. Today, the CDC and other agencies responding to the outbreak said more help is on the way. Testing capacity will increase from 6,000 tests a week to 70,000. And by the middle of next year, the U.S. expects to have 7 million vaccine doses.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Calling 988 in the U.S. will now get you help for a mental health crisis

Beginning today, anyone in the country having a mental health crisis can dial a three-digit number for help. The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline replaces the existing 10-digit number and will respond to all mental health emergencies. But as Rhitu Chatterjee reports, the number will only be as good as the resources behind it.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Where is the economy likely to go next?

Gas prices are falling and are likely to continue to do so, but not fast enough for Linda Varnes-Walker. LINDA VARNES-WALKER: Between the gas and the food prices rising constantly, it's just awful for me. RASCOE: She's 69, retired, and inflation is forcing her to sacrifice. VARNES-WALKER: I'm diabetic. I...
BUSINESS
NPR

A citizen journalist talks about covering gun violence on Twitter

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Larry Calhoun, who tracks and reports on gun crimes through his Twitter account, DC Realtime News. Over and over again in recent weeks, Americans have faced the horrifying reality of gun violence, especially mass shootings involving weapons of war. Those terrible events have drawn visits from top officials and the attention of journalists from around the world. But those events, awful as they are, represent only a fraction of the tens of thousands of deaths caused by guns in the U.S. To hear about the rest of them, increasingly, you have to follow somebody like Larry Calhoun. With the depletion of local news outlets in some places and the move away from police blotter reporting and others, the task of reporting on crime has been taken up by so-called citizen journalists like Larry Calhoun, who started listening to police scanners and tweeting out reports back in 2020 when his day job as a retail manager was sidelined by COVID stay-at-home orders. Now he's become a go-to source for local officials and even journalists who follow his Twitter handle, @DCRealTimeNews (ph), to the point that he's landed a part-time gig as a contributor for a local news station. We wanted to hear from Larry Calhoun about his work and his take on the country's surge in gun violence, so we asked him to take a break from monitoring his beat. And he's with us now. Larry, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
INTERNET
NPR

John Fetterman's back on the Senate campaign trail. The end of Roe has changed things

John Fetterman appears ready to resume in-person campaigning. That's after the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's run for the U.S. Senate took an unexpected turn when he suffered a stroke just days before the May primary. Despite his health issues, he still won the Democratic nomination and now faces Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in November. Fetterman's return to the trail comes just as issues like abortion rights and gun violence have taken on a new intensity. NPR's Don Gonyea reports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Retail sales, inflation and the Fed

Retail spending jumped more than expected in June. But it's not keeping pace with rising prices. In many cases, people are spending more money but getting less in return. Americans are spending more but getting less. Retail sales figures out today show people spent more money than expected last month, but those dollars didn't stretch as far because prices are climbing even faster. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us to talk through what the latest indicators are telling us about the economy. Hey, Scott.
BUSINESS
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

CAROL: Hi. This is Carol (ph) in Milan, Italy. CAROL: We were supposed to leave... CAROL: ...Ten days ago, but we got stopped at the airport because of positive COVID tests. CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Oh. CAROL: So my 26-year-old daughter and I spent nine days sharing a room... KEITH: Oh.
POLITICS

