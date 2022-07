LONDON — President Biden skirted questions Thursday over whether he would raise the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince. At a press conference with Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Biden was asked whether he would mention the 2018 murder during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday. The president responded by stating that his position on Khashoggi “has been so clear.” He added: “If anyone doesn’t understand it, in Saudi Arabia or anywhere else, then they haven’t been around for a while.”

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO