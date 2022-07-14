ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Kyle Capobianco: Heading to Winnipeg

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Capobianco signed a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Jets on Thursday. Capobianco's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former LA Kings defenseman Christian Wolanin signs with Canucks

The 6’2″, 190-pound defenceman has spent parts of five seasons in the NHL, registering 20 points (6-14-20) and 16 penalty minutes in 70 career regular season games played with Ottawa, Los Angeles, and Buffalo. At the AHL level, Wolanin has played 89 regular season games with the Belleville Senators and Ontario Reign, reaching a total of 53 points (9-44-53) and 55 penalty minutes. During his rookie AHL season (2018.19), he led all Belleville defencemen in scoring with 31 points (7-24-31) in 40 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Canadiens acquire Mike Matheson from the Penguins

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Saturday that defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling were traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. A 6-foot-2, 188-pound rearguard, Matheson amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 74...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Capobianco
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Knocks fourth homer

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Starting Sunday on short rest

Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Winnipeg
CBS Sports

Panthers' Gerald Mayhew: Signs two-way contract

Mayhew (undisclosed) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday. Mayhew drew into 40 games split between the Flyers and the Ducks in 2021-22, collecting 11 goals and 12 points over that span. The 29-year-old will likely bounce between levels in 2022-23. Mayhew missed the last two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be an option for Opening Night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes comments on Jeff Petry's status

The Montreal Canadiens have made some serious changes to the roster this summer, but some of the high-priced talent is still in town. Jeff Petry in particular is an odd fit for the rebuilding club given his age (34) and struggles last season. With his public desire for a different fit closer to home, pressure has continued to build in Montreal for general manager Kent Hughes to find a trade.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Starting Sunday

Matz (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Matz hasn't pitched for the Cardinals since May 17 due to left shoulder inflammation, but he recently made four rehab appearances at Triple-A Memphis and posted a 2.13 ERA, 17:3 K:BB and 0.95 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The southpaw made four starts in May prior to landing on the injured list, and he logged a 5.95 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 19.2 innings over that span.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: No longer starting Sunday

Alexander will not start Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The Brewers will start Aaron Ashby on short rest instead, though a reason for the pitching change was not announced. Something may be off with Alexander -- he threw only 73 pitches across four innings in a rain-shortened outing Tuesday and Ashby just threw 101 pitches Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy