Predators' Jordan Gross: Finds new home

 2 days ago

Gross signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Thursday. Gross is...

NHL

Predators Sign Kiefer Sherwood to One-Year Contract

Forward was Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 After Finishing Fifth in League in Points. Nashville, Tenn. (July 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Sherwood, 27 (3/31/95),...
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
Panthers' Gerald Mayhew: Signs two-way contract

Mayhew (undisclosed) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Friday. Mayhew drew into 40 games split between the Flyers and the Ducks in 2021-22, collecting 11 goals and 12 points over that span. The 29-year-old will likely bounce between levels in 2022-23. Mayhew missed the last two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be an option for Opening Night.
Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Knocks fourth homer

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
Yankees' Ryan Weber: Notches three-inning save

Weber earned the save over the Red Sox on Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one batter. Weber made his first big-league appearance since July 2 -- and just his third in the majors this season -- and ended up closing out the game after Jameson Taillon covered the first six innings. Weber came in with the Yankees holding a nine-run lead, so he was credited with his first career big-league save despite facing very little stress. He's allowed only one earned run over 7.2 innings for New York this season.
Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Sitting Friday

Tsutsugo will be on the bench Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Tsutsugo's off days typically come against lefties, but he'll sit here against righty German Marquez. He'll miss out on the opportunity to pad his numbers at Coors Field, though his .182/.271/.252 season slash line needs more than a little padding. Josh VanMeter will get the start at first base.
NHL

Checking in with: Jack Peart

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Jack Peart didn't have any Minnesota Wild jerseys that donned the name of his favorite player. Growing up in Grand Rapids, the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner joked that he instead simply had "some nice cheap jerseys" to rep his favorite hometown NHL team. But Peart...
Sabres Show Off Bevy Of Promising Prospects At Development Camp

The Buffalo Sabres possess one of the top groups of prospects in the National Hockey League and that talent was on display at the club’s Development Camp at the Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY this week. The Sabres saw some growth from youngsters Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Dylan Cozens last season, and will be looking for a wave of youngsters to take jobs and show growth this season.
Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
White Sox's Jake Burger: Rehab delayed by illness

Burger (hand) won't begin his rehab assignment Friday as previously reported, as he's come down with an illness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger was supposed to start working his way back from a bruised right hand with Triple-A Charlotte but will wait at least one more day to do so. It already seemed likely that the White Sox could wait to activate him until the beginning of the second half, so this delay may not actually affect his ultimate return date unless the illness winds up costing him more than a day or two.
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Keeps thriving in rehab assignment

Lewis (concussion) played five innings in left field during Triple-A Tacoma's win over Oklahoma City on Friday, going 1-for-3 with three-run home run. Lewis' stint on defense was his second during his rehab assignment and went an inning longer than his initial one Tuesday. The slugging outfielder also left the yard for the fifth time in the last six games, signaling that his timing at the plate is of no concern at this point in the process.
Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to return Friday

Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
Deandre Ayton is staying in Phoenix... for now, plus why UNC is losing a top recruit

Happy Friday, all! Hope you're doing well. I realize you may be reading this while watching The Open Championship or at least keeping up with our live leaderboard. After a tough opening-round 78, Tiger Woods' struggles have continued and it looks like he is in serious dangerous of missing the cut. Meanwhile, Cameron Young shot an 8-under 64 to take the Day 1 lead, and Rory McIlroy -- who tees off at 9:59 a.m. -- was second through 18 holes at 6 under. As of Friday morning, Dustin Johnson is atop the leaderboard.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
Braves' Michael Harris: Swipes three bags

Harris went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and three stolen bases in a 6-3 victory over Washington on Saturday. Harris singled and stole second in the fourth inning, walked, stole second and scored in the seventh and doubled and stole third in the ninth. The three times on base mark the seventh occasion in 47 games the rookie has done so, and he's one of only two players who's recorded double-digit thefts with under 50 games played. Harris is slashing an impressive .284/.320/.503 with eight home runs, 30 runs and 26 RBI.
