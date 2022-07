WAREHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Onset Fire Department said Friday that six people were hurt when an SUV plunged down an embankment in Wareham. The SUV struck a tree and went down the embankment at about 5 a.m. The heavily damaged SUV came to rest facing away from a beach in some brush next to a tree.

