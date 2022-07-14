Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel

Legislation proposed by Democrats on Thursday that would allow for cross-state travel to access abortion care was blocked by Republicans on Thursday (14 July).

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Patty Murray of Washington state proposed the legislation amid news that a 10-year-old girl who was raped in Ohio had to travel to Indiana for an abortion, where it is still legal.

“No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said.