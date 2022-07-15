ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo to host World Athletics Championships in 2025

By Nick Mashiter
Tokyo will host the World Championships in 2025, the World Athletics Council has announced.

Japan’s capital held a delayed Olympics last year behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was rubber-stamped at the council’s meeting in Eugene ahead of the start of the 18th edition of the World Championships on Friday, with Tokyo holding off competition from Nairobi , Silesia and Singapore.

World Athletics president Lord Coe said: “Within an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, Tokyo offered a compelling bid.

“I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo.”

Budapest will host the 2023 World Championships, with this year’s event having been pushed back 12 months to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

