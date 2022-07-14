ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Deer cools down in heatwave by bounding through Derbyshire river

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3B6l_0gg5sFtA00

Just like people across England and Wales, animals have been feeling the effects of the heatwave.

This deer decided to cool off in the best way - by bounding through a flowing river.

Video of the scene was captured by Steve Watson, from Belper, who spotted the animal frolicking in the River Derwent in Derbyshire .

“I’ve lived in this town all my life and I’ve never seen a deer. It was majestic the way it was leaping through the water. It must have wanted to cool down”, Mr Watson said.

