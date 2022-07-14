Deer cools down in heatwave by bounding through Derbyshire river

Just like people across England and Wales, animals have been feeling the effects of the heatwave.

This deer decided to cool off in the best way - by bounding through a flowing river.

Video of the scene was captured by Steve Watson, from Belper, who spotted the animal frolicking in the River Derwent in Derbyshire .

“I’ve lived in this town all my life and I’ve never seen a deer. It was majestic the way it was leaping through the water. It must have wanted to cool down”, Mr Watson said.

