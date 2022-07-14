ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fans Are Calling Katy Perry Out After A Political Tweet Resurfaced: ‘Hypocrite!’

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Splash News

Katy Perry was one of many celebrities to recently speak out in support of reproductive rights following the Supreme Court overturning of Roe vs. Wade. The problem, many fans on Twitter are saying, is that the American Idol judge, 37, previously supported an “anti-abortion mayoral candidate” just one month ago.

On July 4, Perry tweeted, “‘Baby You’re A Firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.” While many appreciated and agreed with her sentiment, others began pointing out that her current views might not align with the actions of Rick Caruso, who she previously endorsed for mayor of Los Angeles (and who has supported politicians with anti-choice views in the past).

Soon after the “Teenage Dream” singer’s Fourth of July tweet, many fans began sharing screenshots of another tweet she posted on June 4, which read, “RICK CARUSO FTW [for the win]!” One user notably wrote to Perry, “You supported an anti-abortion mayoral candidate in the last 30 days,” while another added, “Did you mean to time this up to be exactly one month after this tweet where you endorse an anti-abortion candidate?”

As reported by the L.A. Times, Caruso is currently facing criticism from fellow political candidates and Planned Parenthood after his past of donating to politicians who opposed abortion came to light. The publication indicated that Caruso has donated extensively to anti-choice politicians, “including more than $240,000 to a super PAC supporting John Kasich’s GOP presidential run in 2016; $100,000 to a PAC supporting President George W. Bush’s reelection in 2004; $50,000 to a PAC supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) in 2017; and $4,300 to a committee supporting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in 2007.”

Caruso, a former Republican, recently released a statement declaring that he was was “pro-choice” and that his stance on the topic “has always been clear.” As fans continue to point out Caruso’s donation history and contradictory statements on Twitter, others are doing the same with Perry, who, as one fan wrote, “seems to be pro-choice but then supports someone who has a very anti-choice past.”

Perry has yet to comment on or respond to these fan reactions, and Caruso will be running against fellow Democrat congresswoman Karen Bass in the November 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election.

Comments / 59

ciara
1d ago

America needs to understand that 90% of celebrities and artists and people in Hollywood support the woke radical leftist agenda !! If Biden runs in 2024 ALL these people will support him regardless of how horrific he is !! The leftist government and the elites stay together like glue to enhance their wealth their power and their agendas !!!!

Reply(3)
50
Greg Myers
2d ago

Also, Katy, you farted in church one time, releasing methane into the atmosphere, so you cannot possibly speak out regarding climate change!

Reply(2)
40
Emanuel Teixeira
1d ago

Why do people think women are defined by the ability to have an abortion? Millions of American women never even consider an abortion an option

Reply(1)
21
 

