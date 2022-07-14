ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green promotes Fenton-Bockbrader as softball coach

By Chris Kudialis
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
BOWLING GREEN — The search for a new head softball coach didn’t have to expand too far.

Bowling Green State University director of athletics Bob Moosbrugger announced Thursday that Candace Fenton-Bockbrader has officially been promoted to the head coach position, after spending the past two seasons as an assistant for the Falcons.

“We are excited to promote Candace Fenton-Bockbrader to be our next softball head coach,“ Moosbrugger said in a news release. “Coach Fenton-Bockbrader was an integral part in our success over the past two seasons. Her recruiting ability, tireless energy, and passion for the development of BGSU student-athletes on and off the field made everyone take notice during the search process.”

Fenton-Bockbrader replaces Sarah Willis, who resigned in early June to take the head coaching job at Bradley University. Willis posted a 162-177 record in seven seasons.

“It is my honor and privilege to lead the Falcons and to be able to serve BGSU,” Fenton-Bockbrader said. “... This program has been near and dear to my heart ever since I came to BGSU to begin my freshman year, and I look forward to taking this program to new heights.”

Fenton-Bockbrader earned four letters as a player at BGSU. In 2003, she committed just one error in 186 chances while playing first base.

A Ortonville, Mich., native, she was an all-state selection as a catcher and earned an honorable mention nod as a first baseman in separate seasons at Brandon High School.

Prior to her time as a Bowling Green assistant, Fenton-Bockbrader spent three years as the Total Softball Director and an instructor at Total Sports in Rossford. She was a high school special education intervention specialist, assistant athletic director, and assistant softball coach at Elmwood Local Schools from 2011-17. From 2007-11, she was a special education intervention specialist and assistant coach at Springfield High School.

She is the ninth head coach in program history and is the third alumna to assume the role, joining Kathy Bole (1979-80) and Sandy Haines (1981-83). She is the fourth new head coach to be hired among MAC programs this offseason, joining Craig Nicholson (Akron), Jessica Bracamonte (Toledo), and Jenny Rohn (Western Michigan).

BGSU went 34-21 and made an appearance in the Mid-American Conference tournament championship this past season. The Falcons won two games at the National Invitational Softball Championship, marking the first two national postseason wins in program history.

The Falcons lost ace and MAC pitcher of the year Payton Gottshall to a transfer to Tennessee in June, but they will return All-MAC outfielder Greta L’Esperance, who has two seasons of eligibility left.

