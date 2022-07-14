Motorcyclist killed in wreck at Sylvania Avenue and Corey Road

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a wreck at West Sylvania Avenue and Corey Road, authorities said.

Toledo police said the crash occurred about 4:55 p.m., when a westbound vehicle driven by Christian Banton, 21, pulled into the intersection of Corey and Sylvania, when the light turned yellow, started to turn left. The eastbound motorcyclist continued through the yellow light and hit the side of the vehicle.

Mr. Banton said he believed traffic was far enough back that they were going to stop, police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not been released.