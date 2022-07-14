ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Motorcyclist killed in wreck at Sylvania Avenue and Corey Road

 2 days ago

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a wreck at West Sylvania Avenue and Corey Road, authorities said.

Toledo police said the crash occurred about 4:55 p.m., when a westbound vehicle driven by Christian Banton, 21, pulled into the intersection of Corey and Sylvania, when the light turned yellow, started to turn left. The eastbound motorcyclist continued through the yellow light and hit the side of the vehicle.

Mr. Banton said he believed traffic was far enough back that they were going to stop, police said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not been released.

Korey Schmidt
2d ago

I think Sylvania should take the lead on this.. toledo has to many unsolved murders to work on

Reply(1)
7
Angemon_1985
2d ago

I was under the impression that Sylvania and Corey was in sylvania's jurisdiction so why the hell are there so many Toledo police officers here when it's outside the city limits and outside their jurisdiction? I felt like asking one of the officers that were there You're outside your jurisdiction you know that right? further up at Sylvania and Holland Sylvania there was a Sylvania township officer blocking the intersection for Toledo bound Lanes of Sylvania avenue.

Reply(1)
3
 

