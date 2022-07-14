ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Local man honored for life-saving motorcycle helmet safety

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybJwl_0gg5qvak00

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With family and friends on hand to watch, Lonnie McCoy of Warren received a brand new motorcycle helmet with a certificate to go with it from a group that encourages motorcycle safety.

“He’s about the eighth individual this year that we’ve rewarded a helmet to this year,” said Michele Piko with Motorcycle Ohio.

How a seat belt saved a life

Almost a year ago, McCoy was in an accident near Chardon but says the helmet he was wearing that day saved his life.

“Our faces were on the ground, my whole left side. I broke nine ribs, collar bone and the helmet shows the abrasions that would have been on our face,” McCoy said.

McCoy says he was driving home with his daughter riding on the back of his bike along Route 422 in Geauga County. He picked up a screw that blew out the back tire of his bike and almost immediately lost control.

He says he can’t understand why anyone would ride without protective gear.

“The amount of debris anyway that’s off the road from cars in front of you — rocks, bugs, all kinds of things. I hear all that bouncing off the helmet,” McCoy said.

Directors with Motorcycle Ohio offer rider safety courses for motorcycle owners. Some of the instructors have had their own brushes with injury or death in a crash.

“If you happen to make a mistake, things can happen very fast out there on the road, and the helmet will protect you if you’re wearing it correctly,” said Stewart Hastings with Motorcycle Ohio.

In McCoy’s case, he and his daughter survived to tell their story thanks to their helmets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Farrell excavation part of search for Hubbard woman missing 45 years

Hubbard Police have confirmed that a recent excavation taking place in Farrell was in connection with their investigation into the disappearance of a city woman that occurred 45 years ago. In a statement released on Saturday, police said that they are the lead agency in a multi-agency investigation into a...
FARRELL, PA
cleveland19.com

Columbiana County farm seriously damaged in fire (photos)

CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - At least eight fire departments were called out Friday afternoon to battle a huge farm fire in Columbiana County. 19 News affiliate WKBN reports that three barns were destroyed in the blaze at Whiteleather family farm. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District said the fire happened...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chardon, OH
Warren, OH
Sports
City
Southington, OH
Warren, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Warren, OH
WKBN

Mother, daughters escape Youngstown house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Haseltine Avenue on Friday. Crews responded a little after 2:30 p.m. and started leaving the scene around 4:30 p.m. No visible flames could be seen coming from the house, but there...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local delivery driver goes viral helping man’s best friend

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Local delivery driver Chris Coleman has garnered quite the social media following for his friendly encounters with the dogs on his delivery route. Now he’s using his online celebrity to give back to animals in need. Coleman said it has always been his dream...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
WKBN

Hubbard Police address missing person cold case rumors

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Detective Michael Banic addressed rumors on Saturday regarding a missing persons cold case. Police said they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977. Hubbard Police is lead agency in an operation...
HUBBARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Helmet#Motorcycle Safety#Motorcycle Crash#Vehicles#Motorcycle Ohio
WKBN

School supply giveaway set for Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Drive-in burger restaurant to open in Boardman Monday

A popular Ohio drive-in burger restaurant is getting ready to open a new location right here in the Mahoning Valley. Swenson's will be opening to the public on Monday, July 18 at the former Nicolinni's Ristorante location on Route 224 in Boardman. Construction for the new restaurant began in March of 2022.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Deputy rescues driver from car in Mosquito Lake

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mecca Township Fire Department and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office were called to Mecca Township after a car went into Mosquito Lake. Crews were called to a boat ramp near Route 88 around 5:30 a.m. The Mecca Township fire chief said fishermen...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Sixty calves perish in Columbiana County barn fire

Investigators estimate 60 calves died in a barn fire in western Columbiana County Friday night. Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Chief Aaron Stoller tells 21 News that 20 other calves were saved after flames broke out in a barn on Essick Road in West Township. The Minerva Fire Department was...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy