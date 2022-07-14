Local man honored for life-saving motorcycle helmet safety

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With family and friends on hand to watch, Lonnie McCoy of Warren received a brand new motorcycle helmet with a certificate to go with it from a group that encourages motorcycle safety.

“He’s about the eighth individual this year that we’ve rewarded a helmet to this year,” said Michele Piko with Motorcycle Ohio.

Almost a year ago, McCoy was in an accident near Chardon but says the helmet he was wearing that day saved his life.

“Our faces were on the ground, my whole left side. I broke nine ribs, collar bone and the helmet shows the abrasions that would have been on our face,” McCoy said.

McCoy says he was driving home with his daughter riding on the back of his bike along Route 422 in Geauga County. He picked up a screw that blew out the back tire of his bike and almost immediately lost control.

He says he can’t understand why anyone would ride without protective gear.

“The amount of debris anyway that’s off the road from cars in front of you — rocks, bugs, all kinds of things. I hear all that bouncing off the helmet,” McCoy said.

Directors with Motorcycle Ohio offer rider safety courses for motorcycle owners. Some of the instructors have had their own brushes with injury or death in a crash.

“If you happen to make a mistake, things can happen very fast out there on the road, and the helmet will protect you if you’re wearing it correctly,” said Stewart Hastings with Motorcycle Ohio.

In McCoy’s case, he and his daughter survived to tell their story thanks to their helmets.

