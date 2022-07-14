Amber Duncan-Wilson's father searching for answers 10 years after daughter's murder

Dad speaks about daughter Amber Duncan-Wilson's 10-year-old cold case 02:18

LINDEN, N.J. -- It's been 10 years since a Linden, New Jersey teenager was shot and killed just days after her high school graduation. Still, no one has been arrested.

Thursday, her father spoke with CBS2's Alice Gainer in his first on-camera interview since his daughter's murder.

"Everything was going good until one summer night my son cam in and said, 'Daddy, Daddy, somebody shot and killed Amber,'" Norman Duncan said.

Duncan's 18-year-old daughter, Amber Duncan-Wilson , was shot and killed in Linden on July 9, 2012.

"She went out with a friend. They were going to Dunkin' Donuts because she loved brownies and they were at the Dunkin' Donuts, and she had said, 'Oh well Dad, I'll see you tomorrow.' Pretty much that was the last time I spoke to her," Duncan said.

According to police, Amber and a friend were on Hussa Street just before midnight when they were approached and robbed. Words were exchanged and Amber was shot in the head.

"The girls had a few dollars on them. They had cellphones," said Duncan, who's still in disbelief.

"She was a sweet girl. She never gave me any trouble. She was good in school," Duncan said. "The toughest loss in my life."

Amber was a cheerleader, loved butterflies and had a scholarship to study criminal justice at Saint Peter's University in Jersey City. She wanted to be a state trooper.

"She had participated in a trooper youth program for a week and she said, 'Dad, that was one of the toughest things I've ever been through,'" Duncan told Gainer.

In an instant, his daughter's dream was gone. Ten years later, there's no suspect in sight.

"The wheels of justice grind ever so slow," Duncan said. "Somebody knows something. Her friend obviously knows who it was. But for fear of retribution I guess, she hasn't said anything."

Duncan is desperate for anyone with information to speak up.

"Say something. Give me some closure because you forever changed the dynamics of my family," he said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sergeant Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542 . Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Union County Crime Stoppers at (908) 654-TIPS or online at uctip.org .