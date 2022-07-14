ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will be the first evicted in "Big Brother" season 24?

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

"Big Brother 24" first eviction episode airs Thursday on CBS2 00:53

NEW YORK -- The summer reality hit " Big Brother " is back for a 24th season.

This season's house is the BB Motel, a colorful desert oasis inspired by Palm Springs.

The show kicked off last week with a 90-minute live premiere .

Sixteen contestants were barely settled in, and now two are on the chopping block.

CBS2's Chris Wragge spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about picking a winner.

"I go in every summer and I think certain houseguests are going to be X, Y or Z, and then I see everything change. I have to expect the unexpected because you never know, someone could talk a big game before they meet their competition and before they're confined in this house for three months, and then things change," she said.

Two contestants are facing eviction.

Find out who makes the cut live Thursday at 9 p.m. on CBS2.

DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Who Is Kimberly Elise's Spouse? Her Former Beau Reportedly Passed Away

Nothing gives celebrities and public figures more unwanted attention than sharing an opinion on a controversial topic. Even if you stay abreast of trending topics or prefer to shift your focus, there is no escaping the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court overturning Roe.v Wade. Many thought-leaders and entertainers have shared their feelings about the decision, and actress Kimberly Elise has found herself to be the subject of major hate.
CELEBRITIES
