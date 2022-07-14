Who will be the first evicted in "Big Brother" season 24?

"Big Brother 24" first eviction episode airs Thursday on CBS2 00:53

NEW YORK -- The summer reality hit " Big Brother " is back for a 24th season.

This season's house is the BB Motel, a colorful desert oasis inspired by Palm Springs.

The show kicked off last week with a 90-minute live premiere .

Sixteen contestants were barely settled in, and now two are on the chopping block.

CBS2's Chris Wragge spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about picking a winner.

"I go in every summer and I think certain houseguests are going to be X, Y or Z, and then I see everything change. I have to expect the unexpected because you never know, someone could talk a big game before they meet their competition and before they're confined in this house for three months, and then things change," she said.

