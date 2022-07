The MLB Futures Game is set for this afternoon and the Dodgers organization will be well-represented. On top of the game taking place at Dodger Stadium as part of the All-Star Game festivities, three Dodgers prospects will be playing in the game: pitcher Bobby Miller, catcher Diego Cartaya, and infielder Miguel Vargas. The cherry on top is former Dodgers catcher, and longtime Angels manager, Mike Scioscia will be managing the NL squad in the game.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO