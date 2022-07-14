MANAHAWKIN: GO FUND ME FOR 15 YEAR OLD PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR

Police are searching for the parents of a “distressed” Ukrainian boy spotted alone on the streets of North Yorkshire.The boy, thought to be about eight years old, was seen riding a scooter on his own near Nursery Gardens in Yarm at 6.40pm on Sunday.The boy had very limited English but appeared to indicate he was Ukrainian, police said.A member of the public contacted police to report the child appeared “lost and distressed” but he bolted into a nearby estate and disappeared from sight.Cleveland Police are now trying to establish whether the young boy is safe and well.The youngster is described...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO