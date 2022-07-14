ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman indicted on hate crime charges after pepper spraying Asian women in NYC

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida woman accused of pepper spraying four Asian women while yelling xenophobic comments was indicted on 12 hate crime charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Madeline Barker, 47, was indicted on eight counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime and four...

