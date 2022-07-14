ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

July 22-23: Garagiste Wine Festival, co-founded by owner of Double Trouble

By Rylee Holwager
signalscv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Minnick, owner of Double Trouble, a wine tasting room in Old Town Newhall, is also the co-founder of Garagiste Wine Festival, a nonprofit event scheduled July 22-23 in Glendale, highlighting small, commercial wine makers and the wine they are producing. “We wanted to find a way to shine...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

A Popular San Gabriel Foodie Event Returns!

SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of San Gabriel just announced that the 8th Annual Dumpling & Beer Festival will be returning to the historic Mission District on Friday, October 14 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. By News Desk. The popular foodie event will once again feature a...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-16-2022]

Ok… let’s see about finding you some Saturday to-dos. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 16) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Scoops on Tap in Covina makes ice cream with craft beer and wine

COVINA, Calif. — Several years ago, Sam Howland was reading an ice cream cookbook when an interesting recipe caught his eye. The recipe was for a chocolate Guinness stout ice cream — two things Howland loved into one. Howland, who at the time was working as a craft...
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Glendale, CA
Food & Drinks
Glendale, CA
Society
City
Glendale, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Newhall, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Glendale, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
smobserved.com

LouLou Restaurant & Lounge in Santa Monica to Celebrate Grand Opening JULY 23rd

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 14, 2022) -- Located on the rooftop deck of the Santa Monica Place, a premier outdoor retail destination, the new and innovative French-Mediterranean restaurant and lounge with a California touch, LouLou, will host a Grand Opening on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. The highly anticipated restaurant has undergone a complete remodel to breathe new life into a rooftop atmosphere featuring greenery, candlelit trees, earthy joinery design components, and more. All of these elements combined with unparalleled service create an intimate and upscale space for friends and family to enjoy a European-like dining experience and "escape to the French Riviera." The Grand Opening will take place all day on Saturday, July 23rd, beginning at 11:30am for brunch, featuring DJs and live performances, and guests are encouraged to make reservations on OpenTable.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Summer Night Rides in Pasadena

When the sun goes down but the night is still warm – it’s time for a nighttime bicycle ride!. Join the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition on July 23rd for the first of three summer night rides with music, food and the camaraderie of friends old and new riding together.
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A.[7-15-2022 to 7-17-2022]

Looking ahead to this weekend you’ll find a fully loaded list of to-dos in the city of Angels. Options for July 15-17 include Roller Jam in DTLA, Odd Nights at The Autry, KCRW Summer Nights in Chinatown, Goat Yoga at the Gamble House, jazz inside the dome at Mt. Wilson Observatory, the South Bay Greek Festival, a silent film screening at Paramount Ranch, and more. Hope you find something to suit your interest, and have a good weekend!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Garagistes#Local Life#Localevent#Food Drink#Beverages
iheart.com

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Santa Monica Daily Press

Culture wars hit Santa Monica

Following a triple protest weekend last week, officials are gearing up for additional protest activity as both sides of the political divide descend on Santa Monica during a busy weekend. During the weekend of July 9/10, Santa Monica saw an anti-abortion protest march through the Promenade, a pro-choice march move...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

Classic car show dazzles at Route 66

Americana was on full display at the Rotary Club’s monthly classic car show at the Route 66 Diner in Canyon Country on Saturday, and a strict rule in place would make one think they were right back in the 1950s. Out front, a sign read “PLEASE 1980 PRE ONLY,”...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Secret LA

Against The Odds: L.A. Artist Sand One Turned Her Artwork Into A Community Empire

If you don’t know her name, surely you know her art. If you live in SoCal, chances are you’ve come across her big-eyed and long-lashed cartoon beauties. Raised in Los Angeles, Sand One has painted these iconic dolls for decades, and her murals can be tracked down from L.A. to New York to Puerto Rico. She’s considered a local legend and while her works of art have a huge cult following, it didn’t happen overnight. Against societal pressures and circumstances, Sand One built her empire with the power of her own expression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Asbarez News

Ararat Home Secures Glendale Presence with Windsor Acquisition

MISSION HILLS, Calif.—Ararat Home of Los Angeles, Inc. announced an agreement to purchase Windsor, a Senior living community in Glendale. Windsor is a leading provider of senior living and healthcare services in the Glendale area. Occupying almost a full city block in central Glendale, the community offers 73 independent living units and can accommodate 38 residents in its assisted living and 28 residents in its skilled nursing sections.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy