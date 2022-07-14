ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford City, ND

Crude crime: 4 men accused of stealing $2.4 million of oil

By Bismarck Tribune
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — Four North Dakota men are accused of stealing more than $2.4 million worth of crude oil over a period of more than a year. Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor, Darrell Merrell and Joseph Vandewalker are each charged in...

