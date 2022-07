The first Wawa store in Sussex County opened with a two-day celebration on July 13 and 14 in Frankford at the site of the former Chatter Box restaurant at the intersection of Routes 206, 15 and 565. Wawa store personnel, town officials, the general public and media marked the days with store tours, a ribbon cutting, speeches and indulging in Wawa food sampling.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO