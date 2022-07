Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares is speaking out in opposition to the planned expansion of California’s early-release program for violent criminals. Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, said she’s concerned with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s recent submission to the Office of Administrative Law of permanent regulations that could triple the amount of time some inmates are able to earn off their sentences and result in the early release of violent felons after serving less than half their original sentences.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO