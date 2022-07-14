ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rogue Agent - Official Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Rogue Agent, an upcoming movie starring Gemma Arterton, Sarah Goldberg, and James Norton. Rogue Agent is the extraordinary and chilling story of career conman Robert Freegard played by James...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Netflix Star Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi Dead at 36

Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi. The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in July 2022

We’re still in the thick of summer movie season and Netflix isn’t letting that escape them, with a robust roster of big budget, warm weather options. This month we have original Netflix movies like Chris Williams’ animated adventure “The Sea Beast” (just as thrilling and artful as any Disney production), starry Jane Austen adaptation “Persuasion” (led by Dakota Johnson) and “The Gray Man,” an action-packed spectacular starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, that gives Marvel a run for its money.
MOVIES
Variety

Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Arterton
Person
Sarah Goldberg
epicstream.com

Black Adam: DC Fans are Furious Following Reports of Another 'Faceless' Superman Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the entire comic book film fandom ablaze after he hinted on social media that Black Adam will square off with Superman on the big screen. For months now, fans have been keeping their hopes up for a Man of Steel appearance in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, and considering their rich history in the comics, it makes a ton of sense to see them go at it.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Adaptation Of The Bestselling Book

Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the film got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the upcoming mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing has screened for critics ahead of its July 22 release, and the reviews are in.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue#Amc
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy