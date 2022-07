Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: crypto bankruptcy questions, Revolut’s new Reader and OpenSea layoffs. Revolut isn’t content with being a consumer super app. It wants to be a business super app, too. That’s the apparent rationale behind introducing Revolut Reader, a competitor to Square’s card-reading hardware. Apple’s Tap to Pay promises to make such hardware obsolete, but that’s going to take a while to roll out, and in the meantime, there’s payment-processing money to be made. I wonder if Block will take the threat seriously and double down on its international expansion, or just continue to indulge its CEO’s bitcoin fixation.

