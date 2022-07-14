Four unclaimed veterans finally honored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strangers made sure some East Tennessee veterans were not alone when they made it to their final resting place. “They’re special,” Maryville resident, Myrtle James, said. “These veterans deserve, deserve all that they can get.”. James was not a veteran, but did come...
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, groceries prices have seen the largest 12-month increase in 43 years. It comes at no shock, but some people in Knox County are trying to take the load off of residents' wallets by providing a necessity; food.
The city of Powell was established in 1786. Florida couple loses engagement ring in Gatlinburg …. State boards hears testimony over Union Co Sheriff’s …. Family business facers labor shortage and rising …. Driver trapped after car crash, Soaky Mountain water …. Suicide Hotline: 9-8-8 goes live July 16.
If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After hundreds of people were evacuated from the Greenbrier Campground Tuesday night, many campers lost their belongings, and even vehicles were destroyed. Mallory Bole and her husband were among the visitors that had to evacuate, but unlike some of the others, an item they lost had a price tag of sentimental […]
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Bush Beans in Jefferson County just opened its revamped museum and visitor center after being closed for about six months. Now, people of all ages can step inside and learn about the company's history in an interactive way, and it's all for free. The homegrown business is bringing in families from across the globe, while also boosting the local economy.
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Madisonville became the 43rd community to get a Tennessee Main Street accreditation on Wednesday, joining 42 other communities receiving training and support to revitalize their downtown areas. The program focuses on sustainably reusing historic commercial buildings for community events and developing the community's economy. Madisonville recently...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee family asked for help after a fireworks accident put a man in the hospital with his hand sewn to his abdomen. Josh and Suzanne Beal were celebrating the Fourth of July when a faulty firework exploded in Josh’s hand, Suzanne told WVLT News.
During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, SMARM, said they’ve doubled the number of people seeking help find affordable housing. “We had a couple on a couch back here cuddling when the dumpsters were emptied and slept right through it,” said Ryan Huskey, Executive Director of SMARM.
Nicknamed “Crater City”, Middlesboro has a one-of-a-kind location, in the middle of a meteorite crater three miles in diameter. On the east side is the Cumberland Gap, a pass in the lower central Applachians and the gateway to the west in 1775 for trailblazer Daniel Boone and the legions of settlers who came after him.
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oliver Springs Police Department received a new Armored Response Vehicle, an Oshkosh M-ATV, at no cost. It was painted in-house with great talent from the Oliver Springs Street Department. The vehicle will be a tool that will help crews respond fast to trouble, Police...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kuzco is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. The shelter says he has quickly become one of their favorites. He is seven years old boxer, and loves his walks. The shelter says he even carries a toy with him. He also loves to say hi to everyone he sees.
One man died after a shooting at the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. A Knoxville woman was arrested after encouraging her daughter to fight another juvenile, an incident report said. Pilot, GM, and EVgo. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a 4-week-old lion cub at Zoo Knoxville fatally injured the cub while recovering from anesthesia, zoo officials said in a press release. On July 14, the mother, Amara, was being treated for acute renal deficiency, which required sedation. Since the birth of...
Young Williams Animal Center is participating in a nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. Through the end of July, you can go and adopt adult animals from either of the Young Williams locations for $25 dollars. All you have to do is sign an adoption survey and bring in your valid driver's license to adopt.
1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on Clinton Highway in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, one person died after being struck by a vehicle in Knoxville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Clinton Highway at about 12:43 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
