Euro 2022: France beat Belgium 2-1 to win Group D - highlights

The Netherlands and Sweden will be out to book their places in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 when Group C concludes on Sunday.Switzerland and Portugal, though, still harbour dreams of upsetting the odds and making it out of what has proved a tight qualification battle.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Sunday’s action after Spain booked a quarter-final showdown with England and Germany finished off their group campaign with another impressive win.Slim hopes for SwissSwitzerland face a tall order as they aim to get the better of the Netherlands at Bramall Lane and reach the quarter-finals.Nils Nielsen’s side sit...

UEFA ・ 8 HOURS AGO