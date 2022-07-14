ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible Thursday

Fox 19
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat the Tech: Thinking about returning your Prime Day purchases? Think again. Our consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker explains, returning too many items to Amazon could cost you. Bishop Museum’s ordered not to...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day active for severe storms Monday

BALTIMORE -- We are tracking some potentially severe storms heading to the Baltimore area Monday afternoon. Due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding, we have declared an Alert Day. These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the 5 to 6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.The National Weather Service had declared an areal flood watch for Carroll, Baltimore, Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties until midnight Tuesday.The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to that localized flash flooding.To our north, some showers...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy