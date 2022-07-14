2 men face 10 years minimum in prison, suspected of selling 440 lbs of meth

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Twenty cats, all facing serious health issues, were rescued from a trailer in Stockton and their owner was booked into jail on multiple felony charges of animal cruelty. The Stockton Sheriff’s Office says that on July 6, Animal Services Officers were called out to a trailer along Waller Road, just west of Highway 99 in Stockton, after hearing reports that there were foul odors and a large number of cats in the trailer. When officers went inside the residence, they were reportedly hit with a powerful smell of cat urine. The fire department was then called to help ventilate...

