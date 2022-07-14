ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Deploys Latest Shadow Fork En Route to the Merge

By Sander Lutz
decrypt.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blockchain went live with another shadow fork today to test a specific feature before its transition to proof of stake. Ethereum successfully completed one of the last tests required prior to the Merge—the blockchain’s much-anticipated and oft-delayed transition to proof of stake. The blockchain's ninth shadow...

