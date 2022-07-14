A Job Fair For Former Felons Turned Entrepreneurs

For the tech sector here in Chattanooga, there’s a bridge that connects companies of all sizes with the resources they need to grow: the Chattanooga Technology Council - or ChaTech. I spoke with Walton Robinson, ChaTech’s executive director - ahead of next week’s Scenic City Summit - Friday, July...
Culbertson Celebrates 30 Years at East Ridge Store. Food Lion is proud to announce nearly 300 associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them is a long-term associate from the East Ridge, Tennessee store. Joyce Culbertson, Assistant Manager of Customer Service in East Ridge, was...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It was a beautiful day all over Chattanooga. But on Dee Drive, things were especially nice for the residents of Greenwood Terrace. The local chapter of women’s group Zia organized a fun day for the neighborhood, bringing residents together for an afternoon of food, games, and community support.
As part of its mission to give back to Tennessee communities, on July 29, Advance Financial’s charitable arm, the Advance Financial Foundation will be giving away 100 backpacks full of school supplies to area school-age children. The supplies will be given out at Advance Financial locations at the following addresses:
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Too many foster kids, and not enough foster parents for them. Tennessee’s foster care system is in a crisis, with over 9,100 foster children, but only 4,000 parent homes. Since 2020, 600 more children have entered the Tennessee Department of Child Services foster care. The...
“No Smoke Sundays” is a free hangout for middle and high school youth here in Chattanooga. The event - Sundays this month from 6 PM to 8 PM in Miller Park - was created after the recent shootings in the city to provide fun activities and inspirational conversations for youth as a safe and alternative gathering during a peak time for gun violence.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A major redevelopment of Chattanooga’s Westside Neighborhood is being planned by the Chattanooga Housing Authority. Hamilton County is poised to approve a two million dollar contribution to the project, whose investments may total nearly a billion dollars. “It’s basically an eight to ten year plan...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local artist Carrie Pendergrass is at it again! With another edition of her art exhibits at the Chattanooga Airport. This one is located in the ticketing area. The exhibit is called “Tipping Point.”. What does that mean? Well, in a nutshell, it’s art that is...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County have prompted Erlanger hospital to reinstate a mask mandate for all staff, patients and visitors at all its area hospitals. Erlanger spokeswoman Blaine Kelley tells us in an email,. ..out of an abundance of caution and due to the rising...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “Am I for development? Absolutely. Am I for taking a risk with taxpayers’ dollars? Absolutely not,” said County Commissioner Tim Boyd. Boyd is expressing concern about the South Broad Lookouts Stadium Project. Boyd says he believes unknown factors could leave taxpayers on the...
Jasper, Tenn. – The Marion County School Board gathered for the July meeting recently and received an update on the ongoing building projects. The board was also coming to terms with the recently opened bids for the new Jasper Middle School project which exceeded initial projections. In an early nod to Halloween, the district was forced to evict some “squatters” at one of the schools.
Jorge Carlos Marcano tells people he meets at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to call him by his middle name because most pronounce his first name “George.”. Jorge is pronounced “hor-hey” and, while it’s the Spanish version of George, for Marcano—born and raised in Puerto Rico—the English version just doesn’t register.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A school board candidate for the newly-created 11th district in Hamilton County attended a rally near the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, NewsChannel 9 has confirmed. Lookout Mountain resident Virginia Anne Manson told us through a spokesman that while she did attend the rally...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Want to adopt one of 4,000 recently rescued beagles? The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga (HES) says it could use your help. Go to this link if you're interested in applying to adopt one of these beagles. [If you're reading this from outside the Chattanooga area,...
Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
You may want to check out Chattanooga if you can’t decide on where to go for your next breakfast food trip. This city in Tennessee isn’t just popular for its scenic tourist attractions such as landscapes, museums and parks. It is also a travel destination for the food...
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton officials have decided to tear down a parking deck on Hamilton Street in the downtown area. An inspection last by the Public Works Department found that a beam in the deck was deteriorating. They immediately closed it in June. Consultants told them that they...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — District 8’s Malarie Marsh and District 11’s Joe Graham were outside the Hamilton County Election Commission at 8 a.m. Friday morning. They were glad to see residents voting early for the upcoming August elections and encourage others to take advantage of the opportunity to do so.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee’s “Human Life Protection Act” is expected to become law in August — a month that will feature a slew of local elections. The new state law would ban all abortions in Tennessee, except those necessary to save the life of the mother.
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – Chickamauga Police are looking for the owner of a dog who was left tied to a guardrail out in the heat. The dog was left in front of the Lee and Gordon Grist Mill on Red Belt Road on Friday between 10:30 and 11:20 in the morning.
