Red Lodge, MT

Several roads in the Red Lodge area are closed

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
KULR8
 2 days ago

KULR8

Several power outages reported in Billings area

BILLINGS, Mont. - Several power outages are being reported by NorthWestern Energy in the Billings area following a storm. Over 500 customers are impacted by the outage, according to NorthWestern Energy. At this time, power is expected to be restored by 7:30 pm. You can view NorthWestern Energy's outage map...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Custer Gallatin receives $5.7M in federal funding for route repairs

NYE, Mont. - The Custer Gallatin National Forest received federal emergency "quick release" funds worth $5.7 million to cover repairs for key entry and exit routes damaged by flooding. The funding was made possible by the Federal Highways Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program (ERFO). CGNF said in a...
NYE, MT
Q2 News

Trash fire at Billings Landfill puts up large smoke column

BILLINGS — A fire at the Billings Landfill sent black smoke billowing over town, after the trash caught fire Saturday evening. Fire crews began initial attack around 7:15 p.m., hitting the flames with water. It is unclear at this time what started the fire, which appeared to only be...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. 469 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABSAROKEE, BIG TIMBER, BILLINGS,. BRIDGER, COLUMBUS, HARLOWTON, JOLIET, LAVINA, RED LODGE, ROUNDUP,. AND RYEGATE. ...Strong...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

28th Annual Beartooth Motorcycle Rally in Red Lodge

RED LODGE, Mont - The Beartooth Motorcycle Rally is one of the nation's top tourist events for riders. For the past 28 years, motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to several communities by way of the Beartooth Pass. But because of the recent flood, this year is a little different. Bikers...
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Wild West Balloon Fest Is Back Friday, July 22nd

The Wild West Balloon Fest returns Friday, July 22nd – Sunday, July 24th from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Mentock Park, 901 Blackburn Street. Drawing ballooners and flight enthusiasts from all over the country, this unique festival is one of Cody’s legendary attractions. Balloons will launch at dawn in Mentock Park.
CODY, WY
Laurel Outlook

DUI arrests dominate Laurel Police Department’s blotter

The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between July 3 and July 11. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737. The department also has several theft suspect’s pictures posted on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about these suspects may also contact the LPD.
LAUREL, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Big Horn County in south central Montana Central Carbon County in south central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joliet, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Edgar, Boyd and Rockvale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Billings Clinic Classic returning downtown Aug. 27

Billings, MT— Billings Clinic Foundation announced Wednesday that the 2022 Billings Clinic Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27, with proceeds benefitting Billings Clinic’s ongoing work to become a Level I Trauma Center. The Classic returns this year with an engaging and energetic all-outdoor street party, raffle,...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Whole Hog Breakfast Sandwiches - A food truck with a twist

BILLINGS — The food truck scene is popular across the country and Whole Hog Breakfast Sandwiches is making its mark. The restaurant switched from brick and mortar to mobile and has added a spin that's the first of its kind in Billings. Garrett Halsey opened Whole Hog Breakfast Sandwiches...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

First Big Sky Indigifest happening this weekend in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art. The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people. Tracie...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Laurel Dodgers selling out for a state title

LAUREL- The Laurel Dodgers have surged through the Legion A baseball season and have high hopes for what they can accomplish in the final two weeks. With a key stretch of six games to end the regular season this weekend, now is the time for Laurel to keep their foot on the pedal and maintain a top seed for the district and then state tournament.
LAUREL, MT

