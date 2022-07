ROVR Development is homing in on Downtown Miami to feed the ravenous demand for housing in South Florida. ROVR just locked down $95 million in permanent financing from PNC Bank to replace the original $53 million construction loan on the recently completed 300-unit Grand Station Apartments, a residential building at 240 North Miami Avenue. ROVR partnered with the Miami Parking Authority (MPA) on the project to increase the amount of parking downtown by 1,100 spaces.

