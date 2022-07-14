ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpotemGottem Officially Charged for Firearm Possession, Jet Ski Caper

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Beatbox’ rapper SpotemGottem is officially facing criminal charges now for what cops viewed as his attempt to jet ski his way to freedom in Florida a couple weeks ago. Florida's State Attorney...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 55

250R ATC GUY
3d ago

10 years for his crimes and 20 for his appearance. Rapperitious is such a terrible disease, I only hope they find a cure soon.

Reply(1)
40
Talk Hard
3d ago

“In July 2021, he was arrested on gun charges in Florida for allegedly chilling with an AK-47, assault rifle. He was also the victim last September of a drive-by shooting where he was struck multiple times.”

Reply
8
Joementia Brandon
3d ago

Looks like my little sister's troll dolls back in the day. . great life choices

Reply(4)
53
Related
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nle Choppa
Newsweek

Over $600K Worth of Cocaine Found Hidden in 'Juice' Truck

More than half-a-million dollars worth of cocaine was recently found hidden within the tires of a "juice" truck attempting to enter the U.S. According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the incident occurred on July 7, at the World Trade Bridge, which is located along the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Caper#Police#Spotemgottem#Datpiff Lrb
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
Vibe

SpotemGottem Arrested After Failed Attempt To Flee Cops By Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. SpotemGottem was arrested by cops on Sunday (June 26) after the rapper tried to flee law enforcement on his personal jet ski. The Jacksonville rapper was riding an orange-colored jet ski through a restricted boat zone in Miami waters before being spotted by the police. According to an arrest form obtained by NBCMiami, authorities accused SpotemGottem, legally known as Nehemiah Harden, of “risking people’s lives and property” during the water-based chase, which began in Miami’s Virginia Key.More from VIBE.comBET Breaks Records As Best Performing Cable Award ShowPete Rock Slams Diddy For Calling Bobby Brown...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Spun

4 Fans Struck By Bullets At MLB Ballpark On Monday

Four people were wounded after getting shot at Oakland Coliseum on Monday night. The Oakland Athletics released a statement saying they're investigating the shooting that took place after the post-game fireworks show. Officers said three people were "struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland."
OAKLAND, NJ
Fox News

Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent

Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy