Dad On Meth, Not 13-Yr-Old Son, Killed 6 Student Golfers in Crash

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO