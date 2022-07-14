ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Dad On Meth, Not 13-Yr-Old Son, Killed 6 Student Golfers in Crash

Cover picture for the articleSix Univ. of Southwest student-athlete golfers were not killed by a 13-year-old boy driving a pickup truck -- as originally suspected -- it turns out the teen's dad, who had meth in his system, was behind the wheel during the horrific, fatal accident. The crash occurred in West Texas...

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
CBS Denver

NTSB: Father on meth while driving truck that killed Westminster golfer, not 13 year old

A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, drove the pickup truck that slammed into a van carrying a Westminster gofer and other New Mexico college athletes. The National Transportation Safety Board said 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methamphetamine in Siemens' blood. Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado was one of the victims.
