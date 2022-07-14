ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady: Retirement decision is now 'year to year'

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady is about as close to retirement now as when he actually retired back in February. In a recent interview with "Variety," Brady discussed a multitude of items, including movie-making and his future analyst position with FOX Sports. But before he pours his energy into those career paths,...

