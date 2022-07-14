ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

By ESPN Staff
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year's Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands. The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest...

