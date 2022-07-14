ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Madison LeCroy predicts which ‘Southern Charm’ couples will and won’t last

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

“Southern Charm” stars Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen see a future for Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo, but Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green are a different story.

“Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor,” Aspen, 28, tells Page Six exclusively.

LeCroy, 31, agrees, chiming in that Rose, 41, and Green, 27, got “rule No. 1 wrong.”

“Always get a man that loves you more,” she advises.

Rose hit it off with Green after she made a joke about shark sex during a night out at Sullivan’s Island bar in South Carolina. The two went Instagram-official in May 2020.

Aspen tells us that Green is “head over heels” in love and “would do anything for Shep at any beck and call,” while Rose “is just like, ‘Whatever.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KrUe_0gg5XnEl00
Madison LeCroy weighs in on the future of her “Southern Charm” co-stars’ relationships.

LeCroy, meanwhile, jokes that Green, who has been trying out a new pair of glasses in recent episodes, should be able to see Rose’s true intentions.

“Man, can she not see straight through this bulls–t? Because I do,” she says, quickly adding that she is “the last one to judge” with her past tumultuous relationship with co-star Austen Kroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OJmb_0gg5XnEl00
LeCroy says Taylor Ann Green needs to see through Shep Rose’s “bulls–t.”

Aspen also laughs it off, admitting she does not even “have a man” at the moment.

However, when it comes to Conover, 34, and DeSorbo, 29, both stars agree that the couple are perfect for each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUI3u_0gg5XnEl00
Venita Aspen jokingly admits that because she’s single, she may not be the best person to speak on others’ relationships.

“They just work really well together,” Aspen tells us.

“Your parents always say, like, ‘Find somebody that complements you,’ and, like, the way they just complement each other — you can’t ask for anything better than that, you know?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiFtU_0gg5XnEl00
Both LeCroy and Aspen think Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo will go the distance.

LeCroy notes that DeSorbo, who also stars in “Summer House,” understands what it is like to be in the public eye, which likely helps her relationship with Conover.

“I think that it works very well because it’s hard when you’re dating someone that doesn’t understand what you’re going through,” LeCroy says. “I think they can piggyback off of each other with that, and I think they do well. And Paige is actually really cool. … I love it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Apio_0gg5XnEl00
LeCroy says she’s always known Conover to be “faithful” to his girlfriends.

LeCroy adds that throughout her 12-year friendship with Conover, he has been “a very loyal guy when it comes to his relationships,” so she “can see that lasting.”

Conover and DeSorbo met each other when he visited the Hamptons with Kroll, 35, and Rose, but because of their relationship statuses at the time, they only began officially dating last fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACHLn_0gg5XnEl00
LeCroy gives her stamp of approval to DeSorbo.

While Conover and DeSorbo appear to be going strong, Rose and Green hit their first relationship bump when he admitted to drunkenly kissing an “old flame” while they were dating.

However, Green decided to stay with Rose because she still loved him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcZcZ_0gg5XnEl00
Rose joked that his girlfriend is too nice for reality TV.

Rose previously admitted to Page Six that he and Green had some hiccups while filming Season 8 of “Southern Charm.”

“[This season] took a toll on my [relationship],” he admitted to us. “It was just hard. I mean, when you’re filming, too, there’s a little anxiety. You want everything to go well, and when you try too hard, usually things blow up in your face, and that’s sort of what happened. I saw the train coming, and I just ran into it instead of away from it.”

“Southern Charm” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 4

Lisa Reimers
2d ago

Not a fan of Lecroy, but she was right. A woman who loves a man more than he loves her is in trouble.My high school sweetheart's mom gave me the same advice - "Only marry a man who loves you more than you love him" Been married twice, problem w first marriage is we were both in love with him. Didn't make that mistake twice

Reply
4
Danuta Allen
2d ago

Madison did some kind of dental beautification. It is terrible. Makes her look old.

Reply
5
Related
Distractify

What Has Chelsea Meissner Been Up to Since She Left 'Southern Charm'?

During her three-season run on Southern Charm, Chelsea Meissner briefly dated her co-star, Austen Kroll, before she decided to keep the details of her personal life private. Chelsea, a hair stylist, departed the Bravo series along with Cameran Eubanks Wimberly and Naomie Olindo (who is coming back when the show returns for Season 8 on June 23) after Season 6 wrapped in 2019. Since then, viewers have been able to keep up with the fan favorite on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Cameran Eubanks, Thomas Ravenel and More ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now?

Starting a new chapter! Cameran Eubanks and Thomas Ravenel are among the Southern Charm stars who have stepped away from the Bravo hit over the years. Viewers were introduced to Eubanks when Southern Charm premiered in 2014. The reality series focuses on the personal and professional lives of several socialites in Charleston, South Carolina. After […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Distractify

'Southern Charm' Fans Think Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Might Be Headed for a Breakup

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Southern Charm. Season 8 of Southern Charm provides a much-needed update on what the likes of Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Naomie Olindo have been up to. How are the coupled-up cast members getting on? Is Shep Rose still dating Taylor Ann Green? What about Craig and Paige DeSorbo, and Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell?
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What's the Real Reason Savannah Chrisley and Her Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Aren't Together Anymore?

The Chrisleys have had one helluva year — am I right?. Family patriarch Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie stood trial after they were accused of bamboozling banks out of millions. Weeks later, a federal jury concluded that the couple was guilty of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. The Chrisleys won’t face sentencing until Oct. 6. Until then, they’ve been remanded to house arrest.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
realitytitbit.com

Southern Charm star Marcie is Shep's cousin, she's so rich she works out of choice

Southern Charm is back in 2022 with a brand new season. The residents of Charleston are back including Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis and Austen Kroll. Joining the cast for season 8 is returning cast member Naomie Olindo. The South Carolina reality stars are dealing with all kinds of dramas in season 8 when it comes to love and friendship.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Charm#Instagram Lecroy#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

'Real Housewives' alum has a new boyfriend less than a year after whirlwind romance with Biden's nephew, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2022, starting with this former reality TV star… On July 3, TMZ broke the news that Meghan King has a new boyfriend: She reportedly started dating businessman Trevor Colhoun — an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune — after they met through mutual friends in April. (Check him out here.) The following day, a Page Six source said that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum and her new beau "are very happy in their new relationship." Meghan split from her third husband — President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens — in late 2021 following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. Trevor, meanwhile, reportedly split from his wife — whom he's now divorcing — in October 2021. According to multiple media outlets, he has two children and is based in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt: Photo

Gia Giudice, 21, stunned in an all-yellow ensemble in her June 30 Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a pic of herself and a gal pal at the latter’s 21st birthday celebration. Gia wore a yellow crop top and a matching mini skirt for the night out. She was remarkably tan which we’d obviously expect from Teresa Giudice‘s daughter!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

124K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy