Ivana Trump was preparing for St. Tropez getaway before her death

Ivana Trump was looking forward to getting away to St. Tropez before her untimely death on Thursday, according to her best friend Nikki Haskell.

“She was leaving for St. Tropez tomorrow. This was going to be her first trip away since the pandemic. She was afraid of getting the virus,” a distraught Haskell told Page Six on Thursday.

“She was my best friend. I met her the night she met Donald [Trump] … I can’t even tell you how fabulous she was, just a great friend, and the most amazing, inspirational person,” Haskell said.

Haskell told us Trump was “totally locked down” during the pandemic and “wouldn’t go anywhere” because she was so afraid of catching COVID-19.

Ivana Trump was preparing to travel to St. Tropez before she died. Getty Images

“She only walked from her house, to a restaurant next door, maybe one or two restaurants around the corner. That’s it,” she said.

But Trump was finally ready to come out of her COVID shell, and was even planning a trip around the world with Haskell.

Trump with best friend Nikki Haskell at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy bash in 2018. FilmMagic

“We were contemplating taking a trip around the world this January — take two months off and take a trip around the world. I just can’t believe it,” Haskell said.

Haskell told us she last saw Trump about three weeks ago when they had dinner at Primola on the Upper East Side. Trump was often spotted with Haskell at galas around town including Denise Rich’s annual Gabriel’s Angel Ball for cancer research. She was planning to attend Clive Davis’ 90th birthday party last April, but canceled, Haskell said.

The death of Trump’s last husband, Rossano Rubicondi, left her completely devastated. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

The death of Trump’s ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi last October left her “extremely devastated,” Haskell said.

Her St. Tropez trip was going to be her official return to the world.

“She was really looking forward to going to Europe … We had so much fun with Ivana on the boat. She was my best friend,” a choked-up Haskell said.