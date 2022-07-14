ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

NTSB: Father with meth in system — not 13-year-old — drove truck that struck college golf van, killing 9

By Jason Owens
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
FILE - A golfer drives by a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, on March 16, 2022, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The memorial was for student golfers and the coach of University of the Southwest killed in a crash in Texas. The father of a 13-year-old boy, not the teen, was driving a pickup that struck the team's van federal officials said on Thursday, July 14. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded in March that a 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck that struck a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams, killing nine.

On Thursday, it declared in a preliminary report that further investigation determined that it was actually the boy's 38-year-old father Henrich Siemens who drove the truck and that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the collision. Per NTSB Director of Highway Safety Robert Molloy, DNA testing showed that Siemens was the driver while toxicological testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

"This was a very difficult investigation to determine some of the facts based on the catastrophic nature of the damage and the post-crash fire," Malloy said at a news conference, per the Associated Press.

The collision took place on March 15 around 8:17 p.m. in Andrews County in the Texas panhandle near the New Mexico border. Per the NTSB, the pickup truck crossed the center dividing line of the two-lane road and collided head-on with the van. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg described it in March as "clearly a high-speed collision" that caused both vehicles to burst into flames upon impact.

The crash killed six members of the USW men's and women's golf teams and 26-year-old coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico. Siemens and his 13-year-old son also died in the crash. Two students in the van survived but were seriously injured, per the NTSB. The van was traveling to the USW campus in Hobbs, New Mexico following a golf tournament in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the students killed in the crash as Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico, Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas, Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas, Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado, Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

Investigators have not determined the speed of the vehicles in the investigation that remains ongoing. The speed limit on Farm to Market Road 1788 where the crash occurred is 75 mph. Malloy doesn't expect the full investigation to conclude until sometime next year.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/ntsb-father-with-meth-in-system-not-13-year-old-drove-truck-that-struck-college-golf-van-killing-9-214654059.html

Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas nurse Roxane Reza reported missing after run near White Rock Lake

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerned family members have filed a missing persons report after Baylor NICU nursing intern Roxane Reza went for a run on July 14 and never came home. Reza's last cell phone ping was on the SoPac Trail, according to a post on Facebook. The trail runs for 5.5 miles along an unused Southern Pacific (SoPac) railbed owned by DART in East Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Driver of doomed San Antonio truck smuggling migrants was high on meth: Texas congressman

Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TODAY.com

46 migrants found dead inside a semi-truck in Texas

The bodies of at least 46 migrants were found in the back of a hot semi-truck on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen others, including several children, were discovered alive. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.June 28, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
