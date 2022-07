SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who died after drowning at Shasta Lake over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 2:20 p.m., a investigator from the Coroner's Office was dispatched to the Bridge Bay Marina in Redding regarding a possible drowning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

